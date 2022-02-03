Frozen-in-Time Images Show Abandoned Olympic Venues Around the World

What happens to Olympic stadiums and event courses after the Games are over? Host cities spend millions of dollars on infrastructure that in some cases gets unused years after medals are awarded and spectators have moved on to the next Olympics.

Even at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a shopping and dining pavilion at Zhangjiakou Winter Olympic village went unused a week ahead of the Games because of a ban on foreign visitors.

The below photos show frozen-in-time moments at abandoned Olympic venues months and years after their use.