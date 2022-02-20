Medal history was made in more ways than one during the 2022 Winter Games.

Norway broke the record for most gold medals at a single Olympic Winter Games and, most recently, Elana Meyers Taylor earned her fifth Olympic medal, making her the most decorated African American Winter Olympian.

At the 2022 Games there were 109 gold medals in total, up from 102 in Pyeongchang four years ago and a far cry from the 16 on offer at the first Winter Olympics at Chamonix in 1924.

The United States came to Beijing with the second-most Winter Olympics medals with 305.

More than 300 medals were awarded to Olympians participating in the 2022 Winter Games. With 15 sports and 109 events, ranging from skiing to bobsledding to figure skating, world-class athletes went for gold during the global competition.

Here are the top nations in the final medal count:

1. Norway – 37 (16 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze)

2. ROC - 32 (6 gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze)

3. Germany - 27 (12 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze)

3. Canada - 26 (4 gold, 8 silver, 14 bronze)

5. United States - 25 (8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze)

Norway not only broke the record for most gold medals in a single Olympics with 16, but also defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in the total medal count with 37.

The Russian Olympic Committee had the second-most medals with 32, winning the silver medal in men's hockey to finish up the Olympics.

How did Team USA Do?

The United States ultimately won eight gold medals, with those going to:

Kaillie Humphries - Women's Monobob

Nathan Chen - Men's Figure Skating

Alexander Hall - Men's Freeski Slopestyle

Lindsey Jacobellis - Women's Snowboard Cross

Erin Jackson - Women's 500m Speedskating

Chloe Kim - Women's Snowboard Halfpipe

USA - Mixed Team Aerials

USA - Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

The U.S. had to endure five days of grueling competition - with some disappointing upsets - to finally bring home its first gold medal in the Olympics.

Lindsey Jacobellis slid to victory in the women's snowboard cross, putting an end to Team USA's gold-less streak at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The three-time Olympian took home bronze, while her teammate Rosie Brennan came in fourth.

Snowboarder Julia Marino won the United States’ first medal on Saturday, but it was not gold. Madison Chock and Evan Bates added another silver medal to the team's count after their stunning galactic-themed ice dance Sunday night.

Jaelin Kauf won the Olympic silver behind Australia's Jakara Anthony during the women's moguls finals, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle clinched another silver medal, adding to the USA's total count, in men's super-G, on Tuesday.

Jessie Diggins secured the fifth medal for Team USA - the bronze in women's individual sprint, cross-country skiing. She made history here, becoming the first American to win a medal in the cross-country skiing individual sprint event.

Nathan Chen earned gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Games. He clinched the title by receiving a 332.60 total score, giving him a 22.55-point victory over silver-winning Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

Chloe Kim wasted no time showing off why she is the reigning gold medalist as she blew the competition away with her first run of the final halfpipe event - securing her spot at the top of the podium and women's halfpipe history.

The United States won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the mixed teams aerial event at the Winter Olympics.

The trio of Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld scored a total of 338.34, beating out China for the gold. It's the first gold medal in aerial freestyle skiing for the U.S. since 1998.

Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games and Team USA also won the first-ever gold medal in the event.

Erin Jackson ended a medal-less day for the U.S. on Sunday with her win in the 500-meter final.

Alpine Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home a silver medal in the Super-G on Monday, 50 years after his mom Barbara Cochran won gold at the 1972 Winter Olympics.

Megan Nick scored bronze in women's aerials early Monday morning, Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever gold in the women’s monobob and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor joined her on the podium with a silver medal and American duo Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue earned bronze in the ice dance event.

Team USA scored a bronze in the men's speed skating team pursuit, marking a surprising finish for the world record holders.

Team USA then had a 1-2 punch atop the men’s freeski slopestyle podium. Hall earned gold and Geopper earned silver.

Team USA fell short in the women's ice hockey gold medal match, losing 3-2 to Canada Wednesday night to earn silver in Beijing.

American Brittany Bowe then captured that elusive individual medal, winning bronze in the women's 1000m speed skating race.

The men's freestyle skiing halfpipe podium at the 2022 Beijing Olympics featured not one but two U.S. skiers.

Team USA's David Wise and Alex Ferreira took one spot each, with Wise winning silver and Ferreira taking bronze.

Elana Meyers Taylor made history on Saturday, becoming the most decorated African American Winter Olympian with five medals when she won bronze in the two-woman bobsled with a combined time of 4:05.48 alongside Sylvia Hoffman.