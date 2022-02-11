‘Biggest Surprise of the Night:' Team USA Wins Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner made history Friday night as they won the first-ever gold medal in the Olympic debut of Mixed Team Snowboard Cross.

Baumgartner finished first during the men's heat and Jacobellis sealed the win finishing first as well, giving Jacobellis her second snowboard cross gold and Baumgartner his first Olympic medal.

For Baumgartner, the oldest U.S. Olympian in Beijing at 40, achieving gold was especially emotional.

Baumgartner was downright heartbroken after his quarterfinal elimination in snowboard cross earlier this week.

"I'm running out of chances," he said. "I got so much support back home and I feel like I let them down. This one stinks. This one hurts. I just feel bad."

When asked about his plans going forward, he said "I ain't stopping on this. I've gotta do something better to end with."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Following their big win, Baumgartner and Jacobellis embraced each other in what was a rather touching moment.