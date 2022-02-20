Beijing Winter Olympics: How to Watch the Closing Ceremony

The Beijing Olympics have officially come to an end after more than two weeks of competition, and the athletes gathered one final time for the Closing Ceremony on Sunday morning.

If you missed the big show, then fear not; you will be able to re-watch the ceremony on a variety of platforms.

When Was the 2022 Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony took place early Sunday morning, with a 6 a.m. start time.

How Can I Watch the Closing Ceremony?

The Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony will re-air in prime time on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

The event is also available to re-watch on Peacock, and on NBCOlympics.com.

Who Was the U.S. Flagbearer?

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who won a pair of medals in Beijing and now has five in her illustrious career, was chosen to carry the United States flag into the Closing Ceremony after a COVID diagnosis prevented her from doing so during the Opening Ceremony.

Where Will the Next Olympics Take Place?

While the next Summer Olympics are set to take place in Paris in 2024, the next Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026.

The Olympics will be the first to be hosted by two cities, and will be the first to have its Opening and Closing Ceremonies in different cities since the Sarajevo Olympics in 1984.