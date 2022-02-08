Team USA's Jason Brown wowed everyone with his debut performance in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but his biggest performance yet is still to come.

Brown scored a personal best with his short program performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics, carrying him into the men's free skate this week.

Brown is making his second Olympic appearance after first competing in 2014, when he placed sixth in the short program with a score of 86.00.

Both he and Nathan Chen, a favorite for the gold medal who broke a record with his short program performance, will represent the U.S. once again Wednesday as they each hope to medal.

When to Watch Figure Skating Next

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Men’s Single Skating (Free Skate) – 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock.

An American man hasn’t won a medal in the singles event since 2010, when Evan Lysacek took home the gold for Team USA in the event.