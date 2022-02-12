2022 Olympic Medal Count: Here's the Latest Ranking and Where Team USA Stands

Team USA scored big Friday night in the 2022 Winter Olympics, but was it enough to put them back on the leader board?

The U.S. started off with a gold medal drought that finally ended five days into the competition, but things were looking up as stars like Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim both scored big.

Day 7 wasn't as kind to Team USA, as it failed to bring home a single medal. On Friday night, however, the U.S. took home yet another gold.

The United States sits at 11 medals in all, lifting them into sixth place.

Over 300 medals will be awarded to Olympians participating in the 2022 Winter Games. With 15 sports and 109 events, ranging from skiing to bobsledding to figure skating, world-class athletes will go for gold during a two-week global competition on the grandest stage.

The United States came to Beijing with the second-most Winter Olympics medals with 305.

Here are the top nations in the medal count so far:

1. Norway – 17 (8 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze)

2. Germany– 14 (8 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze)

3. Austria– 14 (4 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze)

4. ROC– 13 (3 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze)

5. Canada- 13 (1 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze)

The U.S. is in sixth with five golds, five silver medals and one bronze. The four gold medals leave Team USA tied for third most with Sweden and the Netherlands.

Germany and Norway are leading in gold, with eight golds under their belts.

The three-time Olympian took home bronze, while her teammate Rosie Brennan came in fourth.

How is Team USA Doing?

Lindsey Jacobellis slid to victory in the women's snowboard cross, putting an end to Team USA's five-day gold-less streak at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Snowboarder Julia Marino won the United States’ first medal on Saturday, but it was not gold. Madison Chock and Evan Bates added another silver medal to the team's count after their stunning galactic-themed ice dance Sunday night.

Jaelin Kauf won the Olympic silver behind Australia's Jakara Anthony during the women's moguls finals, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle clinched another silver medal, adding to the USA's total count, in men's super-G, on Tuesday.

Jessie Diggins secured the fifth medal for Team USA - the bronze in women's individual sprint, cross-country skiing. She made history here, becoming the first American to win a medal in the cross-country skiing individual sprint event.

Nathan Chen earned gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Games. He clinched the title by receiving a 332.60 total score, giving him a 22.55-point victory over silver-winning Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

Chloe Kim wasted no time showing off why she is the reigning gold medalist as she blew the competition away with her first run of the final halfpipe event - securing her spot at the top of the podium and women's halfpipe history.

The United States won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the mixed teams aerial event at the Winter Olympics.

The trio of Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld scored a total of 338.34, beating out China for the gold. It's the first gold medal in aerial freestyle skiing for the U.S. since 1998.

Finally, mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games and Team USA also won the first-ever gold medal in the event.

The U.S. endured five days of grueling competition - with some disappointing upsets - to finally bring home a gold medal.

Alpine Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home a silver medal in the Super-G on Monday, 50 years after his mom Barbara Cochran won gold at the 1972 Winter Olympics.

What Medals Are Up for Grabs Next?

Although some events are finished, the U.S. still has a good chance to win more gold medals in the following events: