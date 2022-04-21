Bears Sign Wide Receiver David Moore and Cornerback Greg Stroman

Bears sign wide receiver, cornerback after tryouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears signed two of the players they brought in for tryouts this week. Wide receiver David Moore and defensive back Greg Stroman each agreed to one-year contracts.

Moore was selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He remained in Seattle through the 2020 season, catching 78 balls for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns over his tenure. Moore also contributed on the ground with five rushing touchdowns.

Last season, Moore bounced around the league. He spent the summer in training camp with the Panthers, but was cut before week one. Moore then spent time on the Raiders, Broncos and Packers practices squads. He only appeared in three games last year, two with Denver and one with Green Bay, but didn’t catch any passes.

Stroman was a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2018. He played in 15 games as a rookie, starting three of those games. Stroman intercepted one pass, notched four PBUs, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Injuries limited Stroman to only one game in 2019 and four in 2020. Washington released him in August 2021, and he split time that season between the Rams and Bills practice squads.

With Moore and Stroman in the fold, the Bears now have 63 players on their roster.

