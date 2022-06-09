Chicago Bears

Bears Seen Playing Wiffle Ball at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Bears were playing a game of Wiffle Ball at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

The Chicago Bears were spotted playing Wiffle Ball on Thursday.

Bears analyst Nicholas Moreano tweeted that the squad is partaking in a variety of games at Wrigley Field, which was first seen on Jaylon Johnson's Instagram Live.

Daniel Greenberg also confirmed the news via Twitter.

The news comes as the Bears lost a day of OTAs on Tuesday as a penalty from the league for engaging in live contact during practices in May.

The Bears returned to Halas Hall for their last OTA on Wednesday and will be participating in minicamp on June 14.

Chicago Bears
