Bears Seen Playing Wiffle Ball at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Bears were spotted playing Wiffle Ball on Thursday.

Bears analyst Nicholas Moreano tweeted that the squad is partaking in a variety of games at Wrigley Field, which was first seen on Jaylon Johnson's Instagram Live.

Looks like the #Bears are at Wrigley Field today and the team will compete in wiffle ball and some other games. I saw all of this on Jaylon Johnson's Instagram live. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) June 9, 2022

Daniel Greenberg also confirmed the news via Twitter.

Chicago Bears players are currently at Wrigley Field. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 9, 2022

The news comes as the Bears lost a day of OTAs on Tuesday as a penalty from the league for engaging in live contact during practices in May.

The Bears returned to Halas Hall for their last OTA on Wednesday and will be participating in minicamp on June 14.