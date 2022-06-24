Bears' Matt Adams arrested for gun possession originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears' linebacker Matt Adams was arrested for gun possession on Thursday, according to police.

The 26-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears in April, was arrested and booked on misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a firearm and was cited for a high capacity magazine and medal piercing bullets, according to the report.

Adams was seen near a Jeep that was reported stolen around 6:45 p.m., which he allegedly revealed he had purchased.

Cops investigated the vehicle and located a loaded handgun and extended mag.

While Adams reportedly has a gun permit, it is not licensed by the state of Illinois.

Adams' arrest comes after Bears receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in April for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.

