Bears' Justin Fields and Tom Brady Will Set New Record in Week 7

Bears' Fields and Tom Brady will set new record in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

History will be made Sunday at Raymond James Stadium when the Chicago Bears take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Sunday's Buccaneers-Bears game, Tom Brady vs. Justin Fields will set a new NFL record for the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks.

The previous record was Tom Brady vs. Mac Jones three weeks ago.

Before that it was Tom Brady vs. Justin Herbert last year. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 20, 2021

At 22 years old, rookie quarterback Justin Fields will match up against 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, setting a new NFL record for the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks.

Brady continues to break records even though this time it's because of old age instead of passing a ball.

Prior to the Justin Fields era, the Bears beat the Buccaneers 20-19 in the 2020 season. Brady — who is known for his fourth quarter comebacks — made a gaffe late in the game with 33 seconds remaining. The Bucs had the ball on a fourth-and-6 and Brady threw an incomplete pass to Cameron Brate thinking the Bucs were on third down. It was an error that secured a victory for the Bears.

