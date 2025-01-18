Sports

Chicago Bears

Bears interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for head coaching job

The Bears have confirmed interviewing 15 candidates for the opening

By The Associated Press

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their head coaching job Saturday.

The 43-year-old Flores has been running Minnesota’s defense the last two seasons after a stint as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for Pittsburgh in 2022. That came after he was Miami’s head coach for three years, going 24-25 with the Dolphins and making no postseason appearances before being fired.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

On Feb. 1, 2022, Flores filed a federal lawsuit against the league, the Dolphins, the Giants and the Denver Broncos. Flores, who is Black, alleged racist hiring practices for leadership positions across the NFL.

Flores interviewed with the New York Jets on Friday and was expected to speak with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy. The Vikings finished second to Detroit in the NFC North at 14-3.

The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row before closing the season with a win at Green Bay.

The development of quarterback Caleb Williams will be the top priority for the next coach in the wake of the Bears’ fourth straight losing season. The No. 1 pick in last year’s draft threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. But he was sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times.

The Bears have confirmed interviewing 15 candidates, a list highlighted by Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who got the job in New England.

Sports

Chicago Bears 40 mins ago

Bears' request to trade for coach Mike Tomlin turned down by Steelers: Report

Taylor Swift 2 hours ago

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs-Texans playoff game

Chicago has also interviewed Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, interim coach Thomas Brown, former Carolina and Washington coach Ron Rivera, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Stanford coach David Shaw, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

___

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us