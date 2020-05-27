Kobe Bryant

Basketball Hall of Fame Delaying Enshrinement Ceremony: Report

The ceremony was to have taken place in Springfield on Aug. 29

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court after their 112-104 win over the Boston Celtics in his final regular season NBA basketball game in Boston, Dec. 30, 2015.
AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Basketball Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN that the enshrinement ceremony for Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and five others will be delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was to have taken place in Springfield on Aug. 29. Colangelo told ESPN that the event will be moved until the spring of 2021.

Colangelo did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. There was no immediate announcement from the Hall of Fame about the rescheduling plan.

Sports

Kris Bryant 2 hours ago

In Adorable Video, Kris Bryant Re-lives Game 7 of the 2016 World Series With His Son

University of Illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Football Coach Lovie Smith Shaves Iconic Beard, Causing Sadness on Social Media

“We’re definitely canceling,” Colangelo told ESPN. “It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We’ll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”

Bryant, Garnett and Duncan all got into the Hall in their first year as finalists, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. The other members of the Class of 2020 were two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton — who died this past weekend.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kobe Bryant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us