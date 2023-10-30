Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland clash for 2023 Ballon d'Or 

Argentine star Lionel Messi has won the prestigious award from France Football magazine seven times.

By Sergio Candido

Lionel Messi, the seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or award given by France Football magazine, is once again in the running for the prestigious award.

The ceremony takes place today -- Monday, Oct. 30 -- in Paris.

Messi, essential for the Albiceleste to become champion in the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, is one of the favorites along with Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is one of seven players from European champion Manchester City on the men's roster.

French star Kylian Mbappé is also nominated, but if he wins it would be a surprise, according to experts and sports journalists. Karim Benzema, winner of the award last year, was also nominated.

Messi had been left off the list of nominees for the 2022 award.

The Argentine said goodbye to European football at the end of last season. After ending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the 36-year-old forward accepted an offer to play for Inter Miami of the MLS.

France Football magazine has presented the men's award every year since 1956 and the women's since 2018, when Ada Hegerberg became the first winner. The award was not awarded in 2020 due to the pandemic.

