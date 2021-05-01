Back on Track: 2021 Kentucky Derby Kicks Off at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is packed with guests in fancy outfits and oversized hats for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The iconic horse race — often called the most exciting two minutes in sports — returned to its usual first Saturday in May after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed last year's event to September and caused the race to run without fans.

Dr. Sarah Moyer with the Louisville Department of Health said they are taking proper precautions to ensure that people can safely enjoy this year's event, NBC News reports.

It just feels right.



The call to post at the @KentuckyDerby. TV: @NBC pic.twitter.com/Wm6mFk5wHV — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 1, 2021

The Latest:

5:15 p.m. ET — Thousands of spectators are gathered in the infield at Churchill Downs, many not wearing face masks required amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds stood in lines that were not spaced out to use ATMs or buy food. Unlike some Derby tickets this year that are all-inclusive, infield tickets don’t include drinks or food, so fans have to use cash to make purchases.

Sydney Lowe of Columbus, Ohio, said she and her friends were fine with not wearing masks because they were outside and had been vaccinated.

“We’re outside, I feel like it’s not that big a deal,” Lowe said.

“I wish there were more ATMs and that it wasn’t only cash, that’s one thing,” added her friend, Halle Vozar.

A recording played over a loudspeaker at the entrance says guests are required to wear masks over their mouths and noses. Ticket takers reminded people coming in the front gate: “Please have your mask on! Masks on! Masks on!”

A sign posted indoors by the wagering windows reminding spectators to wear masks largely went ignored. Others had masks pulled down covering their chins.

3:05 p.m. ET — Bob Baffert saddled Gamine to a 1 1/2-length victory in the $500,000 Derby City Distaff at Churchill Downs, giving the trainer his record 220th Grade 1 stakes win.

Baffert broke a tie with longtime friend and fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, who had owned the old mark of 219 Grade 1 wins in North America.

“I didn’t know I was that close to the record until a month ago,” Baffert said. “To do it here on this big day is very special.”

Baffert and Lukas have known each other for over 40 years, going back to when both men trained quarter horses before switching to thoroughbreds.