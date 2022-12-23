Artistic Swimming Open to Men for First Time Ever at 2024 Paris Olympics

A New Year’s surprise zapped into existence this week when officials made a decision that created a milestone in swimming history.

Starting in 2024 in Paris, men will be allowed to compete in artistic swimming for the first time in history at the Olympics.

Olympic artistic swimming open to men for first time in 2024 https://t.co/dnTIVT5smi pic.twitter.com/WQm5tZiB8r — NBC OlympicTalk (@NBCOlympicTalk) December 22, 2022

On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee, IOC, and FINA, otherwise known as World Aquatics or the governing body of aquatic sports, decided to expand the event of artistic swimming to both women and men. Men will swim alongside women, rather than having gender-exclusive teams.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There are 10 teams expected to buckle down and compete in Paris for a free and technical routine and the IOC said a maximum of two men can compete alongside women. There will be another artistic swimming event – a duet – but the IOC said men will not be approved to compete in this event.

Actually, since 2015, men have been eligible to compete in artistic swimming events at the FINA World Aquatics Championships, but this is the first time the inclusion will expand to the grand Olympic stage.

"The inclusion of men in Olympic Artistic Swimming was once considered the impossible dream," said Bill May, the first male World Champion. "This proves that we should all dream big. The male athletes have endured. Now, through their perseverance and the help and support of so many, all athletes may stand alongside each other equally, reaching for Olympic glory."