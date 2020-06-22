Arlington International Racecourse Set to Resume Racing in Late July

After what the track’s president called “challenging negotiations,” racing at Arlington International Racecourse will resume later this year after track owners reached an agreement with the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association.

According to a press release from Churchill Downs Inc., the agreement will pave the way for live racing to resume at the track on July 23.

“This agreement follows a series of challenging negotiations, but the result is a meaningful victory for the trainers and owners of Illinois who have expressed their desire to race at Arlington,” President Tony Petrillo said in a statement. “I am particularly excited that this approval will allow us to bring back the thousands of jobs that depend on racing at Arlington.”

According to the release, races will be held at Arlington on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. post times each day.

Fans will not be permitted at the track, according to the release, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The newly negotiated pact will cover the 2020 and 2021 racing seasons.