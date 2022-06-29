Mike Trout

Angels' Mike Trout Shows Frustration of Own Reliever Tipping Pitches Against White Sox

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout displayed how reliever Elvis Peguero was tipping his pitches on Tuesday night in their loss to the White Sox.

By Julia Elbaba

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout has more to be frustrated about than the squad on track to miss the playoffs again this year despite having a roster filled with talent.

On Tuesday night, the camera visibly caught Trout out in center field presenting how reliever pitcher Elvis Peguero was tipping his pitches.

A completed flustered Trout demonstrated how Peguero was indicating how he was going to pitch on the Angels' (36-41) way to an 11-4 loss to the White Sox. 

According to Peguero, he learned of his pitch tipping via the video of his teammate after the game was over.

“We spend a lot of time — obviously Mike sees stuff, players all over the field see things like that. So we’re always working on that," Peguero said. "That one in particular, I think we were looking at after.”

The White Sox and Angels face each other again on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

Mike TroutLos Angeles Angels
