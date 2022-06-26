Angels-Mariners bench-clearing brawl leads to eight ejections originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Things got physical between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

In the top of the second inning at Angel Stadium, starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker on the backside with a first-pitch fastball.

Winker, who was visibly upset about the hit-by-pitch, had some words with Angels catcher Max Stassi and home-plate umpire John Bacon before making his way toward Los Angeles' dugout.

And that's when chaos ensued, as both benches cleared and a brawl that saw punches get thrown broke out.

The fight caused an 18-minute delay and led to eight ejections, according to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. Four Mariners -- Winker, shortstop JP Crawford, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and manager Scott Servais -- and four Angels -- Wantz, pitcher Raisel Iglesias, pitcher Ryan Tepera and interim manager Phil Nevin -- were tossed from the game.

As Winker was leaving the field, he flipped off Angels fans seated behind the Mariners' dugout. Iglesias also had a notable exit, throwing a box of sunflower seeds onto the field.

A heated Iglesias then had to be restrained by teammates as he started jawing at Winker, his former teammate on the Cincinnati Reds, and other members of the Mariners from across the field.

Just the inning prior, both teams were issued a warning after Wantz threw behind Rodriguez. The first-inning warning was likely a carryover from Saturday night's game, when Angels superstar Mike Trout almost got head in the head by a pitch from Mariners reliever Erik Swanson in the ninth inning. Trout wasn't thrilled with the near-plunking.

“If you can’t pitch inside, don’t pitch inside,” Trout said after Saturday's game, via the Orange County Register. “If you’re going to hit me, hit me in the ribs. Don’t hit me in the head. I don’t know if that’s the intent, but … anything at the head, you don’t do that.”