Andrew Wiggins Brutally Posterizes Anthony Davis in Warriors-Lakers

Wiggins epically posterizes AD with jaw-dropping Game 3 dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the Warriors were to come from behind and somehow steal a win away from the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, one play would have shifted the momentum.

With 6:20 remaining in the third quarter, Warriors center Kevon Looney came down with an offensive rebound under the basket after a missed Steph Curry lay-up and passed it to forward Andrew Wiggins at the top of the key, who threw down a vicious slam over Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

WIGGS JUST BAPTIZED AD 😱



pic.twitter.com/3o2ck93XuR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2023

The play sent shockwaves throughout the Warriors' bench and gave Golden State a jolt heading into an eventual Lakers timeout.

Wiggins' slam cut the Lakers' lead to 71-57, but the Warriors were unable to capitalize on the big play.

Golden State found themselves down by as many as 20 points heading into the fourth quarter and appeared headed toward an ugly loss on the road.