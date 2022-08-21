After Lancaster Shooting, Aqib Talib Splits with Amazon: Report

Former NFL cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib is stepping down from his broadcast duties at Amazon's "Thursday Night Football," the player confirmed to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

Talib's announcement comes after an Aug. 13 shooting involving his brother, 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib, who was arrested and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon. The shooting happened at a youth football game in Lancaster after opposing coaches got into a physical altercation.

According to records obtained by NBC 5, Yaqub Salik Talib had a criminal past in Dallas and Collin county that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault.

Aqib Talib retired from the NFL in 2020 and previously was a commentator at Fox Sports.