Sports

Chicago Sky

After 2 years in New York, Courtney Vandersloot signs deal to return to Chicago Sky

By The Associated Press

Free agent guard Courtney Vandersloot is headed back to Chicago, her agent confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The veteran guard will sign with the team that drafted her in 2011 after spending the last two seasons in New York, agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said. WNBA free agents can’t sign contracts until Feb. 1.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Vandersloot is Chicago's all-time assist leader and is second in WNBA history behind Sue Bird.

She helped the Sky win the franchise's first WNBA title in 2021. Now she'll provide veteran leadership to the young team that's led by the frontcourt duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The Chicago Sky have a new coach in Tyler Marsh this season and have the No. 3 pick in the WNBA draft.

The Chicago Sun Times was the first to report the move.

The 35-year-old guard won her second WNBA championship with New York this past season. Midway through the season she gave up her starting role to come off the bench and help facilitate the second team.

It was a difficult year for Vandersloot off the court as her mom Jan passed away in June from cancer.

Sports

Chicago Bears 39 mins ago

Here are the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft picks

Super Bowl 56 mins ago

Here's how to play Super Bowl squares: Rules, tips, more

Vandersloot is a five-time All-Star and has led the league in assists seven times. She is playing in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league. She took meetings with WNBA teams down there and joked that a franchise that bought her a pack of IPA might get a leg up in recruiting.

“I’m an IPA drinker, so I guess that is not a requirement. But listen, if you’re showing up with a pack of IPA, you might have a head start,” she said laughing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Vandersloot, who also drew interest from Seattle and Golden State, has averaged 10 points and 6.6 assists in her career.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago Sky
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us