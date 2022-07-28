Adidas to cut off supply for NHL after 2023-24 season: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adidas reportedly will not be returning as the NHL's official supplier for uniforms and apparel after the 2023-24 season, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reported on Thursday.

The partnership, which began in the 2017-18 season, is coming to an end due to Adidas' lack of interest in renewing the contract with the league.

"The NHL and Adidas look forward to continuing to work closely together over the next two years and to a smooth transition to the new authentic NHL uniform supplier, which will be announced by the NHL at the appropriate time," the NHL said in a statement.

Adidas replaced Reebok as the official uniform supplier of the NHL since the 2005-06 season and paid at least double the $35 million annually that the company had been paying for the rights.

Additionally, Adidas reportedly will not be extending individual endorsement deals with star players like Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid.