Aaron Rodgers Explains What Makes Bill Belichick the Greatest Coach of All Time

Rodgers breaks down what makes Belichick the NFL's greatest coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bill Belichick has faced plenty of criticism for the Patriots' unconventional coaching setup and poor start to the 2022 season. But opinions of Belichick outside New England still haven't changed.

Aaron Rodgers will face Belichick's Patriots for the fourth time in his career on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers host New England at Lambeau Field. When asked Tuesday how he views Belichick, the longtime Packers quarterback got straight to the point.

"He's the best coach of all time. He’s a legend, a living legend, and he’s been ahead of the game for a long, long time," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What makes Belichick so good at his job? For Rodgers, it starts with Belichick's preparedness, flexibility and attention to detail.

"He makes incredible in-game adjustments, halftime adjustments, third-quarter adjustments, fourth-quarter adjustments, whatever it takes," Rodgers said. "You know that there's going to be an initial idea about what they want to take away from our offense, and then they'll have a Plan B, a Plan C, a Plan D."

(Video contains NSFW language.)

"Bill Belichick is the best coach of all time & he's been ahead of the game for a long time" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/4mJ0HeCHhp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 27, 2022

Rodgers used Green Bay's 2014 game against the Patriots as an example. Belichick made a point to limit Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, so Rodgers targeted Davante Adams more frequently. When Rodgers adjusted by turning back to Nelson, Belichick's defense countered by showing Nelson more attention, continuing a chess match that went on throughout the game, a 26-21 Packers win.

Rodgers also noted how Belichick has evolved over his 22 years as Patriots coach.

"They’re always mixing up; there’s different fronts," Rodgers said. "He’s added an extensive zero blitz scheme to the repertoire. He’s a fantastic coach. You never know exactly what you’re going to get, but you have to be ready for it."

Belichick hasn't gotten great results in New England recently. The Patriots are 18-19 since Tom Brady's departure in March 2020 and haven't won a playoff game in that span. After a 1-2 start and an injury to starting quarterback Mac Jones, the legendary head coach has faced questions about his decision to make Matt Patricia the offensive play-caller following Josh McDaniels' exit.

Belichick's opponents still hold the head coach to a very high standard, though, so don't expect Rodgers to take Sunday's game lightly despite his team entering as a massive favorite.