Aaron Judge Historic Ball Off to Auction, Fan Declines $3M Offer

Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball is up for grabs – but it will cost you a fortune.

The historic ball will be auctioned off after the Texas man who caught it turned down a $3 million offer, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

Dallas’ Cory Youmans said that "after weeks of a lot of deep conversations" with his wife Bri Amaranthus and his lawyer, Dave Baron, the ball will be sent to the Goldin Auctions house.

Youmans may not be particularly money hungry as the 35-year-old reportedly is a Vice President at Fisher Investments, which manages $197 billion worldwide.

"It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it," Youmans said. "As a fan, I'm curious to see what it's worth, who buys it and what they do with it."

Judge, who set a new single-season American League Record with the historic hit, said in October that it would be nice to get the ball back but “that’s a souvenir for a fan.”

“They made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it,” he added.

To date, the most expensive ball ever sold at auction was Mark McGwire’s 70th home run in 1998 for $3.05, according to ESPN.

Judge, who is expected to earn American League MVP honors on Thursday, is a highly coveted free agent this offseason as the Yankees pull out all the stops to keep the slugger onboard.

Just like Judge’s iconic career, the sky is the limit for the historic ball.