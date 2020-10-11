Patriots-Broncos Game Pushed to Next Sunday After Pats Player Contracts Coronavirus: Report

Monday night's game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos has been postponed until next Sunday after another Patriots player tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the game -- which had already been postponed once -- would force the Broncos to reschedule a game against the Miami Dolphins, compounding scheduling challenges prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN.



Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The NFL confirmed the game had been postponed and said both teams would be given a bye for the week. However, the league did not elaborate on when the game would be played.

The league said the decision was made "to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

The news came after a fourth New England Patriots player tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the organization to temporarily shut down its facility one day before a showdown with the Denver Broncos.

A team official confirmed the new positive test Sunday morning and said all "Tier 1 and Tier 2 football employees" would not be going into the facility that day. Those people would continue to be tested for the virus daily, the official said.

ESPN's Schefter was the first to report the positive case Sunday morning.

NFL is shutting down the Patriots’ facility this morning, marking the third shutdown there in 10 days, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Patriots are testing this morning and awaiting further direction from the NFL. But the status of Monday night’s game vs. Denver is in question. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Schefter said the NFL was still planning for the game to be played, but added the status of the game was "in question."



Monday night's game against the Broncos comes after the league postponed Sunday’s scheduled home game following a handful of positive tests.

Those include quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and defensive tackle Bill Murray. This forced the team to shut down their facility for three days.

The Patriots said that no positive tests were revealed Saturday, the only time the team met in-person.

Newton and Gilmore were not present at Saturday’s practice and it’s unclear if they’ll be well enough to play on Monday.