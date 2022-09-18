49ers' Trey Lance Carted Off With Ankle Injury; Jimmy Garoppolo Replaces Him

Lance carted off with ankle injury; Jimmy G replaces him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Trey Lance was carted off after sustaining a right ankle injury late in the first quarter of the 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was quickly ruled out by the team.

#49ers INJURY UPDATE - Trey Lance already ruled OUT with an ankle injury — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 18, 2022

Former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance.

Lance suffered the injury on a 2-yard run over right guard. Garoppolo and his 49ers teammates surrounded the second-year quarterback as he was put on the cart.

Before exiting the game, Lance completed 2 of 3 passes for 30 yards while running for 13 yards on three carries.

After a turbulent offseason in which the 49ers named Lance the starting quarterback with the intention of trading Garoppolo, the apparent serious injury to Lance is a cruel twist to the story.

Garoppolo's first play from scrimmage was a 4-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk on third-and-6. Robbie Gould kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 6-0 lead.

On Garoppolo's first full drive Sunday, he hit tight end Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 13-0 lead.

With Garoppolo pressed into action and Brock Purdy inactive for Sunday's game, the emergency quarterback is fullback Kyle Juszczyk, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Garoppolo wasn't expected to be on the 49ers' roster but because San Francisco wasn't able to find a team willing to trade for him, he became a valuable insurance policy.

Now the concern for the 49ers turns to the health of Lance, who is expected to be the future of the franchise for years to come.