49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

The fan appeared to be OK following the fall

By Taylor Wirth

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. 

After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel. 

One fan, attempting to snag Purdy's game-used memorabilia, fell from the stands but appeared to be OK. 

He certainly gave it his all. And for what? A sweaty towel? 

Sports

Who knows, maybe the most obscure Purdy memorabilia will be worth something someday.

