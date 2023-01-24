49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic violence after his girlfriend told police he pushed her to the ground during an argument, according to the San Jose Police Department.

At about 4:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of Santana Row on a report of a domestic violence incident, police said. When they arrived, an unidentified woman told them her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground and hurt her arm.

Officers did not see any visible injuries to the woman, but she complained of pain in her arm, police said. She declined any medical attention.

San Jose PD

Omenihu, 25, a San Jose resident, was still at the scene and gave officers a statement. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and served with an emergency protective restraining order, police said.

Omenihu was booked into Santa Clara County jail and later released on bail, police said. The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The 49ers released a statement Tuesday, saying: "We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.