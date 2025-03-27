March Madness is well underway on the hardwood, and now it’s about to hit the ice.

One week after the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments tipped off, the puck is about to drop in the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. Sunday’s selection show has now given 16 teams from across the country their road map to the Frozen Four.

Boston College enters the competition as the No. 1 overall seed. Denver will look to repeat and win its third national title in four seasons, while Quinnipiac (2023) and UMass (2021) are among the other recent champions looking to reach the mountaintop once again.

With the bracket out, here’s a look at the full tournament field, the schedule for the first two rounds and a look ahead to the 2025 Frozen Four.

Which teams are in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament?

Here is the seeding and location for each of the four regionals:

Manchester Regional: SNHU Arena – Manchester, New Hampshire

Boston College (No. 1 overall) Providence Denver Bentley

Toledo Regional: Huntington Center – Toledo, Ohio

Michigan State (No. 2 overall) Boston University Ohio State Cornell

Allentown Regional: PPL Center – Allentown, Pennsylvania

Maine (No. 3 overall) UConn Quinnipiac Penn State

Fargo Regional: Scheels Arena – Fargo, North Dakota

Western Michigan (No. 4 overall) Minnesota UMass Minnesota State

2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Regionals schedule

Here are the matchups, times and networks for the opening rounds of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament:

First round: Thursday, March 27

Toledo Regional: Ohio State vs. Boston University | 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Ohio State vs. Boston University | 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU Fargo Regional: Minnesota State vs. Western Michigan | 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Minnesota State vs. Western Michigan | 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU Toledo Regional: Cornell vs. Michigan State | 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Cornell vs. Michigan State | 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ Fargo Regional: UMass vs. Minnesota | 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

First round: Friday, March 28

Manchester Regional: Bentley vs. ​​​No. 1 Boston College | 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Bentley vs. ​​​No. 1 Boston College | 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU Allentown Regional: Quinnipiac vs. UConn | 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Quinnipiac vs. UConn | 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU Manchester Regional: Denver vs. Providence | 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Denver vs. Providence | 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ Allentown Regional: Penn State vs. Maine | 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Regional finals: Saturday, March 29

Toledo Regional final: 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU Fargo Regional final: 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Regional finals: Sunday, March 30

Manchester Regional final: 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 Allentown Regional final: 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Where is the 2025 Frozen Four?

The Frozen Four will be held April 10 and 12 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, home to the NHL's Blues. It marks the third time the city will serve as host for the Frozen Four after doing so in 1975 and 2007.

This year, the Manchester Regional champion will battle the Fargo Regional champion and the Toledo Regional champion will square off against the Allentown Regional champion in the national semifinals on Thursday, April 10. Those semifinal winners will then compete for the national title at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12.

All three Frozen Four tilts will be broadcast on ESPN2.