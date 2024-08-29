The 2024 NASCAR season is still in progress, but the slate for 2025 is already set.

NASCAR revealed the full schedule for next season on Thursday, with several key changes on the horizon.

Most notably, the Cup Series will visit Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a road course located in Mexico City that is an annual stop on the Formula One schedule.

It will be the first points-paying international race in modern history for the Cup Series, which previously held exhibition events in Japan and Australia decades ago. The second-tier Xfinity Series raced in Mexico City at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez from 2005 to 2008.

After the June visit to Mexico, the Cup Series will have a revamped playoff schedule beginning in September. Darlington Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway have been added to the 10-race postseason, with Watkins Glen International, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway being moved into the regular season.

The 2025 season begins with the exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which was previously announced. A second exhibition, the All-Star Race, will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third straight year. Also of note, there is just one off weekend (April 20 for Easter) over the 38 weeks from Feb. 16 to Nov. 2.

NBC Sports will take over NASCAR coverage for the final 14 races of the 2025 season, beginning at Iowa Speedway on Aug. 3 through the championship event at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2.

Here's the full 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with the broadcast partner for each race:

Date Track/event Broadcaster Feb. 2 (Sunday) Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (exhibition) FOX Sports Feb. 16 (Sunday) Daytona 500 FOX Sports Feb. 23 (Sunday) Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX Sports March 2 (Sunday) Circuit of the Americas FOX Sports March 9 (Sunday) Phoenix Raceway FOX Sports March 16 (Sunday) Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX Sports March 23 (Sunday) Homestead-Miami Speedway FOX Sports March 30 (Sunday) Martinsville Speedway FOX Sports April 6 (Sunday) Darlington Raceway FOX Sports April 13 (Sunday) Bristol Motor Speedway FOX Sports April 27 (Sunday) Talladega Superspeedway FOX Sports May 4 (Sunday) Texas Motor Speedway FOX Sports May 11 (Sunday) Kansas Speedway FOX Sports May 18 (Sunday) North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race) FOX Sports May 25 (Sunday) Charlotte Motor Speedway Prime Video June 1 (Sunday) Nashville Superspeedway Prime Video June 8 (Sunday) Michigan International Speedway Prime Video June 15 (Sunday) Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez Prime Video June 22 (Sunday) Pocono Raceway Prime Video June 28 (Saturday) Atlanta Motor Speedway (In-season tournament) TNT Sports July 6 (Sunday) Chicago Street Course (In-season tournament) TNT Sports July 13 (Sunday) Sonoma Raceway (In-season tournament) TNT Sports July 20 (Sunday) Dover Motor Speedway (In-season tournament) TNT Sports July 27 (Sunday) Indianapolis Motor Speedway (In-season tournament) TNT Sports Aug. 3 (Sunday) Iowa Speedway NBC Sports Aug. 10 (Sunday) Watkins Glen International NBC Sports Aug. 16 (Saturday) Richmond Raceway NBC Sports Aug. 23 (Saturday) Daytona International Speedway NBC Sports Aug. 31 (Sunday) Darlington Raceway (Playoffs Round of 16) NBC Sports Sept. 7 (Sunday) World Wide Technology Raceway (Playoffs Round of 16) NBC Sports Sept. 13 (Saturday) Bristol Motor Speedway (Playoffs Round of 16) NBC Sports Sept. 21 (Sunday) New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Playoffs Round of 12) NBC Sports Sept. 28 (Sunday) Kansas Speedway (Playoffs Round of 12) NBC Sports Oct. 5 (Sunday) Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Playoffs Round of 12) NBC Sports Oct. 12 (Sunday) Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Playoffs Round of 8) NBC Sports Oct. 19 (Sunday) Talladega Superspeedway (Playoffs Round of 8) NBC Sports Oct. 26 (Sunday) Martinsville Speedway (Playoffs Round of 8) NBC Sports Nov. 2 (Sunday) Phoenix Raceway (Championship 4) NBC Sports 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule