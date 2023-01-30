2023 NFL Draft: 10 Things Every Fan Needs to Know Before April

2023 NFL Draft guide for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We are less than three months away from one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for late April, as the league will get an infusion of young talent.

After making its first ever stop in Las Vegas in 2022, this year’s draft will once again be in a city it’s never been before.

Unlike last year, however, there are a few high-profile quarterbacks in the 2023 draft, which will surely add to the overall intrigue of the event.

Here’s what to know about the 2023 NFL Draft:

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. The first round will take place on April 27, Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 28, and Rounds 4-7 are on April 29.

Who is hosting the NFL draft in 2023?

The NFL draft is heading to Kansas City for the first time ever this year. The event will be held at and around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial. The location is roughly 10 miles from Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs.

How much are NFL Draft tickets?

Fans can attend the 2023 NFL Draft for free all three days. For entry, fans have to download the NFL’s OnePass app for more information as the draft approaches.

What is the 2023 NFL Draft order?

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. Denver Broncos

30. Loser of Kansas City Chiefs/Philadelphia Eagles

31. Winner of Kansas City Chiefs/Philadelphia Eagles

Note: The Miami Dolphins were slated to have the No. 21 overall pick in the first round but had to forfeit it, cutting the total to 31 first-round selections.

Who will be the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Unlike 2022, quarterbacks are much more intriguing this time around. But because the Bears have 23-year-old Justin Fields, they could either use the selection on other needs – such as an edge rusher or offensive lineman – or trade back and collect additional picks.

Outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is arguably the top non-quarterback prospect in this year’s class and could go No. 1 should Chicago hold onto its coveted pick. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder racked up 34.5 sacks, including a staggering 17.5.-sack 2021 campaign, 58.5 tackles for loss and 204 total tackles across three seasons at Alabama.

Who is the best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis are the top three contenders in the running for the “best quarterback in the 2023 draft class” title. All three players are widely projected to go inside the top 10.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,849 yards, 74 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over his final two seasons in Tuscaloosa. In 2022, the 6-foot signal caller rushed 46 times for 195 yards and four scores.

Stroud was a two-time Heisman finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year winner over his last two seasons at Ohio State. The 6-foot-3 signal caller completed 69.3% of his passes for 7,775 yards, 81 touchdowns and 12 picks.

Levis, meanwhile, starred for Kentucky after transferring from Penn State as a junior. Over two seasons with the Wildcats, the 6-foot-3 Levis completed 65.7% of his passes for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is also widely viewed as a first-round pick behind Young, Stroud and Levis.

Which teams don’t have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Five teams are without a first-round pick in the 2023 draft: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints dealt their 2023 first-round pick (No. 10 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a deal that netted them a second 2022 first-rounder.

The Rams are without a first-round pick for a second straight draft as a result of the Matthew Stafford trade. After sending Detroit the No. 32 overall pick last season, the Lions are getting a much higher pick this time around at No. 6.

The Texans own the Browns’ first-round pick in three of the next four drafts via the DeShaun Watson trade, with the first one coming in at No. 12.

Like the Rams, the 49ers are also without a first-rounder for the second consecutive draft. San Francisco sent out its 2022 and 2023 first-rounders to the Dolphins to move up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft and select Trey Lance. The Dolphins would reroute both of those 49ers first-rounders, though, moving the 2022 pick (No. 29) to land Tyreek and the 2023 pick (No. 29) to land Bradley Chubb.

Speaking of the Dolphins, Miami simply lost its pick. The NFL took away the Dolphins’ 2023 first-rounder and 2024 third-rounder after an investigation found the team tampered with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Who has the most 2023 NFL Draft picks?

With compensatory picks still to be awarded, each team’s full bevy of draft picks isn’t finalized just yet. But according to Tankathon.com’s projections, the Texans will have the most selections of any team with 12 – none of which are comp picks. Thanks to the Watson trade, the Texans have two picks in the top 12 and five in the top 74.

Here’s a look at the six teams projected to have at least 10 selections:

Texans: 12

Chiefs: 12 (includes 4 projected comp picks)

Giants: 11 (includes 2 projected comp picks)

Patriots: 11 (includes 3 projected comp picks)

Raiders: 11 (includes 2 projected comp picks)

Rams: 10 (includes 4 projected comp picks)

Who has the fewest 2023 NFL Draft picks?

The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are projected to have the fewest picks at five. Baltimore has one pick in each round except for the second and seventh round.

Here are the teams projected to have six or fewer selections:

Ravens: 5

Vikings: 5

Bills: 6

Broncos: 6

Eagles: 6

Jets: 6

Titans: 6

Bonus: Who is hosting the 2024 NFL Draft?

The draft will remain in the midwest next year, going from Kansas City to another first-time location in the Motor City. Campus Martius in downtown Detroit is where the 2024 NFL Draft will be held.