2023 NBA Finals, conference odds following trade deadline
The odds have shifted.
A chaotic 2023 NBA trade deadline has seen movement in which teams are expected to win it all come June.
Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move to the Phoenix Suns has dramatically increased their odds, while the Brooklyn Nets have plummeted in the aftermath of Durant’s departure and Kyrie Irving’s to Dallas.
However, the Suns are not the top favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Let’s take a look at updated championship and conference odds following the trade deadline:
Who is favored to win the 2023 NBA Finals?
The Suns are one of the favorites, but one team currently holds the edge. Here’s a look at the top 10 teams with the best odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:
- Boston Celtics, +325
- Phoenix Suns, +425
- Milwaukee Bucks, +600
- Denver Nuggets, +800
- Los Angeles Clippers, +1200
- Philadelphia 76ers, +1200
- Memphis Grizzlies, +1400
- Golden State Warriors, +1500
- Dallas Mavericks, +1800
- Cleveland Cavaliers, +2200
Who is favored to win the Western Conference in 2022-23?
The Denver Nuggets are currently the top seed out West, but the odds don’t think it’ll last. Here’s how the Western Conference is expected to pan out:
- Phoenix Suns, +210
- Denver Nuggets, +325
- Los Angeles Clippers, +600
- Golden State Warriors, +800
- Memphis Grizzlies, +800
- Dallas Mavericks, +900
- New Orleans Pelicans, +2200
- Los Angeles Lakers, +3000
- Sacramento Kings, +4000
- Portland Trail Blazers, +5000
- Minnesota Timberwolves, +8000
- Utah Jazz, +10000
- Oklahoma City Thunder, +20000
- Houston Rockets, +50000
- San Antonio Spurs, +50000
Who is favored to win the Eastern Conference in 2022-23?
It’s getting tight, but the Celtics are expected to finish out the campaign on top.
- Boston Celtics, +135
- Milwaukee Bucks, +230
- Philadelphia 76ers, +500
- Cleveland Cavaliers, +900
- Miami Heat, +1500
- Atlanta Hawks, +3300
- Brooklyn Nets, +5000
- Toronto Raptors, +5000
- Chicago Bulls, +8000
- New York Knicks, +12500
- Washington Wizards, +15000
- Indiana Pacers, +25000
- Orlando Magic, +50000
- Charlotte Hornets, +100000
- Detroit Pistons, +100000
What will be the 2023 NBA Finals matchup?
Combining the previous two, these are the five matchups oddsmakers have in the 2023 NBA Finals:
- Suns vs. Celtics, +600
- Suns vs. Bucks, +900
- Nuggets vs. Celtics, +900
- Nuggets vs. Bucks, +1200
- Clippers vs. Celtics, +1600
