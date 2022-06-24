2022 Wimbledon Championships: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bring on the strawberries and cream because it’s time for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam, known for its strict all-white dress code for competitors and royal patronage, is set to take place in London, England for the 135th time.

In 2021, Wimbledon crowned 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic as the men’s champion and Ashleigh Barty, who retired in March, as the women’s champion.

While players and fans are excited to take on the All England Club, the preparation for Wimbledon this year has taken many twists and turns.

Earlier this year, the All England Club made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian competitors from the event due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In response, the ATP and WTA announced they would not be rewarding ranking points for Wimbledon this year.

Even though ranking points have been stripped, competitors will still be granted prize money, in fact, a record-setting amount of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million) in player compensation for this year’s Championship.

Another change to this year’s tournament is the addition of playing matches on the middle Sunday, which is usually a day off. All England Lawn Tennis Club chief executive Sally Bolton said the change of tradition would give players and fans more opportunity to enjoy their Wimbledon experience.

As the plot of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships continues to unfold, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament:

When is the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will begin on Monday, June 27 and end Sunday, July 10.

Where is the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

How can I watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships can be watched on ESPN.

