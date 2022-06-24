2022 Wimbledon Championships: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Bring on the strawberries and cream because it’s time for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.
The prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam, known for its strict all-white dress code for competitors and royal patronage, is set to take place in London, England for the 135th time.
In 2021, Wimbledon crowned 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic as the men’s champion and Ashleigh Barty, who retired in March, as the women’s champion.
While players and fans are excited to take on the All England Club, the preparation for Wimbledon this year has taken many twists and turns.
Earlier this year, the All England Club made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian competitors from the event due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In response, the ATP and WTA announced they would not be rewarding ranking points for Wimbledon this year.
Even though ranking points have been stripped, competitors will still be granted prize money, in fact, a record-setting amount of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million) in player compensation for this year’s Championship.
Another change to this year’s tournament is the addition of playing matches on the middle Sunday, which is usually a day off. All England Lawn Tennis Club chief executive Sally Bolton said the change of tradition would give players and fans more opportunity to enjoy their Wimbledon experience.
As the plot of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships continues to unfold, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament:
When is the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?
The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will begin on Monday, June 27 and end Sunday, July 10.
Where is the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?
The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
How can I watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?
The 2022 Wimbledon Championships can be watched on ESPN.
The full TV schedule is as follows:
Date
Round
Time (ET)
TV Channel
Monday, June 27
First Round
6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
6 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
Tuesday, June 28
First Round
6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
6 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
Wednesday, June 29
Second Round
6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
6 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
Thursday, June 30
Second Round
6:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m
6 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
Friday, July 1
Third Round
6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
ESPN
Saturday, July 2
Breakfast at Wimbledon
Third Round
7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN
ABC
Sunday, July 3
Round of 16
Breakfast at Wimbledon
6 a.m. - 9 a.m.
7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
6 a.m. - 4 p.m.
ESPN Deportes
ESPN
ESPN
ABC
ESPN2
Monday, July 4
Round of 16
6 a.m. - 4 p.m.
6 a.m. - 12 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
ESPN2
ESPN Deportes
ESPN
Tuesday, July 5
Women’s Quarterfinals
8 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ESPN2
ESPN Deportes
Wednesday, July 6
Men’s Quarterfinals
8 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPN Deportes
Thursday, July 7
Breakfast at Wimbledon
Women’s Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Final
7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
ESPN
Friday, July 8
Breakfast at Wimbledon
Men’s Semifinals
7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
Saturday, July 9
Breakfast at Wimbledon
Women’s Final
Men’s Doubles Final
8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN/ESPN Deportes
ESPN
Sunday, July 10
Breakfast at Wimbledon
Men’s Final
Women’s Doubles Final
8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
ESPN
Who will play in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?
Here’s a look at the men’s singles Wimbledon draw:
Here’s a look at the women’s singles Wimbledon draw:
Who is favored to win the men's 2022 Wimbledon Championships?
The Wimbledon grass favors players that hit flat or slice a lot as the court is known to have a low bounce. A successful game plan on the surface is to serve and volley or approach the net to close out points as much as possible. Grass could be unpredictable at times so the shorter the point, the more likely players are able to win a point and ultimately win a match.
On the men’s side, world No. 2 Novak Djokovic is favored to win as the Serb is very comfortable on the grass. The defending champion has won six Wimbledon titles.
Besides Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini has a great chance to win the event. The 26-year-old Italian was last year’s runner-up and won the Stuttgart Open on June 12, defeating Andy Murray.
While Rafael Nadal is entering Wimbledon with tremendous momentum, the 22-time Grand Slam champ does not have the best game style for the grass. Nadal plays with heavy topspin, wearing his opponents down with extreme physicality – a combination that’s perfect for the clay.
Here are the latest odds for the men’s Wimbledon title, according to our partner, PointsBet:
Novak Djokovic, -130
Matteo Berrettini, +500
Rafael Nadal, +750
Hubert Hurkacz, +1200
Carlos Alcaraz, +1200
Felix Auger Aliassime, +1600
Marin Cilic, +2000
Stefanos Tsitsipas, +2800
Nick Kyrgios, +2800
Andy Murray, 6600
Denis Shapovalov, +8000
Taylor Fritz, +8000
Casper Ruud, +10000
Jannik Sinner, +10000
Grigor Dimitrov, +10000
Who is favored to win the women's 2022 Wimbledon Championships?
On the women’s side, it has been the Iga Swiatek show for 2022.
The 21-year-old, who is on a 35-match winning streak, has not won a Wimbledon title but appears to be the most likely to do so this year.
Other contenders to win the event include Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova, last year’s runner-up who is also a great power player and implements serve and volleying into her game.
Here are the latest odds for the women’s Wimbledon title, according to our partner, PointsBet:
Iga Swiatek, +160
Ons Jabeur, +750
Coco Gauff, +1100
Simona Halep, 1600
Petra Kvitova, +1800
Angelique Kerber, +2000
Jelena Ostapenko, +2000
Serena Williams, +2200
Belinda Bencic, +2500
Maria Sakkari, +2500
Beatriz Haddad Maia, +2500
Bianca Andreescu, +2800
Garbine Muguruza, +2800
Emma Raducanu, +3300
Karolina Pliskova, +3300
