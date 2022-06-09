2022 Transfer Window: Tracking the Latest Summer Signings

2022 Soccer Transfers: Tracking summer signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The longest transfer window of the calendar year is underway, and with it comes plenty of excitement.

After a year of understanding team strengths and weaknesses aided by the January transfer window, clubs now have much more time to scout and negotiate with players who could bolster the squad.

So which players are on the move to another club? Here’s everything you need to know about the transfer window and the deals that have been made across the major leagues:

What is the transfer window?

Unlike the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL, acquiring new talent for soccer clubs works a little differently. The summer transfer window typically lasts from mid-June to Sept. 1, depending on the league.

During this period, clubs try to acquire players from another club through either a transfer fee, loan or loan-to-buy option. A transfer fee indicates a permanent switch of clubs, while a loan is essentially a club borrowing a player for either a short term (from the summer to January or January to summer), one full year or two full years. The transfer fee is agreed on between the clubs, which is separate from the contract the club pays the player to have them on the team’s books.

A loan-to-buy option allows the teams to agree on a fixed price that would allow the borrowing club to make a permanent deal on the player after the loan term ends. Another option is a free transfer. When a player’s contract is expiring that summer and no extension has been agreed to, another club can swoop in and sign that player to a new contract without paying a transfer fee to the parent club.

How many transfer windows are there?

There are two transfer windows in total. Along with the one in the summer, there is also the January transfer window that allows for mid-season acquisitions, though it’s a period where fewer deals are made because of game scheduling, traveling and other roadblocks that make negotiating tougher.

MLS, however, has its season at a different time than Europe’s major leagues. MLS also has two transfer windows: the primary window that ran from Feb. 10 to May 4 and the secondary window that will start in July.

When does the transfer window open?

All major leagues have varying opening transfer window dates, though deals have already been officially confirmed by some clubs. The deals won’t be confirmed by the leagues until July 1. Here is when the transfer window officially opens for the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1:

Premier League: Opens June 10 and closes on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. ET

La Liga: Opens July 1 and closes on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. ET

Serie A: Opens July 1 and closes on Sept. 1

Bundesliga: Opens July 1 and closes on Sept. 1 at 12 p.m. ET

Ligue 1: Opens June 10 and closes on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. ET

As aforementioned, MLS has a secondary summer transfer window that goes from July 7 to Aug. 4 with the regular season ending on October 9.

Which players have transferred to a new club?

Transfers have already been abundant across the major leagues, and there will only be more on the horizon. Here’s a list of marquee soccer players who have begun a new chapter in their professional careers during the 2022 transfer window (all transfer fees via Transfermarkt):

ST Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City – $82.5 million

RW Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina to Juventus – $44 million

LB Nuno Mendes – Sporting CP to Paris Saint-Germain – $41.8 million

CAM Brenden Aaronson – RB Salzburg to Leeds United – $36.1 million

CB Diego Carlos – Sevilla to Aston Villa – $34.1 million

ST Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund – $33 million

CB Niklas Süle – Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund – free transfer

CB Antonio Rüdiger – Chelsea to Real Madrid – free transfer

LM/LWB Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan to Tottenham – free transfer

ST Joaquín Correa – Lazio to Inter Milan – $25.9 million

CB Nico Schlotterbeck – SC Freiburg to Borussia Dortmund – $22 million

CAM Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona to Aston Villa – $22 million

CM Mattéo Guendouzi – Arsenal to Marseille – $12.1 million

CDM Boubacar Kamara – Marseille to Aston Villa – free transfer

CB Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus to Los Angeles FC – free transfer

LW Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli to Toronto FC – free transfer

ST Adam Hlozek – Sparta Prague to Bayern Leverkusen – $14.3 million

RB Noussair Mazraoui – AFC Ajax to Bayern Munich – free transfer

LB Matt Targett – Aston Villa to Newcastle United – $19.2 million

LW Hee-chan Hwang – RB Leipzig to Wolverhampton – $18.3 million

LW Jérémie Boga – Sassuolo to Atalanta BC – $24.2 million

LW Jayden Braaf – Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund – free transfer

GK Matt Turner – New England Revolution to Arsenal – $7 million

RB Rasmus Kristensen – RB Salzburg to Leeds United – $13.2 million

CAM Fabio Carvalho – Fulham to Liverpool – $6.4 million

CDM André Zambo Anguissa – Fulham to Napoli – $16.5 million

RW Douglas Costa – Juventus to LA Galaxy – free transfer

CM Héctor Herrera – Atlético Madrid to Houston Dynamo – free transfer

GK Robin Olsen – Roma to Aston Villa – $3.8 million

GK Fraser Forster – Southampton to Tottenham – free transfer

ST Alexandre Lacazette – Arsenal to Lyon – free transfer

ST Divock Origi – Liverpool to AC Milan – free transfer