2022 Tour Championship Tracker: Who's Leading, Upcoming Tee Times

2022 Tour Championship: Leaderboard, upcoming TV schedule

The final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is in full swing! And now we have ourselves a ball game.

Golfers are on the trek for a $75 million purse and the honor of claiming the FedEx Cup itself. The competition started with 125 players and, throughout each round, the number has dwindled down to 29 golfers now finishing out the run with the Tour Championship.

Who will be taking home the No. 1 spot?

American superstar Scottie Scheffler, who was favored going into this weekend’s tournament, still remains at the top of the rankings. His performance on Thursday and Friday kept him way ahead of his counterparts, which is no surprise for the Masters champion. But Xander Schauffele’s last hole on Friday started to heat up the competition.

When it comes to the FedEx standings, Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay are not far behind. Will they have a chance at claiming the cup over Scheffler in the last 36 holes?

Before we get into the nitty gritty of the second half of the competition, let’s look at what we have in store for the final two rounds, including the leaderboard and tee times:

2022 Tour Championship leaderboard (following first two rounds)

Following an exciting first two rounds at the 2022 Tour Championship, here are the standings going into Saturday and Sunday’s rounds:

Player Round 2 score Total score 1. Scottie Scheffler -19 66 2. Xander Schauffele -17 63 3. Jon Rahm -13 63 T-4. Patrick Cantlay -12 66 T-4. Sungjae Im -12 65 6. Joaquin Niemann -11 67 7. Rory McIlroy -10 67 T-8: Cameron Young -9 67 T-8. Max Homa -9 62 T-8. Tom Hoge -9 66

For the entire leaderboard, click here.

2022 FedEx Cup standings this week

Here are the current FedEx Cup standings after the first three rounds of the playoffs:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 4,206 points

2. Patrick Cantlay: 4,129 points

3. Will Zalatoris: 3,680 points

4. Xander Schauffele: 2,825 points

5. Sam Burns: 2,604 points

6. Cameron Smith: 2,548 points

7. Rory McIlroy: 2,414 points

8. Tony Finau: 2,376 points

9. Sepp Straka: 2,224 points

10. Sungjae Im: 2,201 points

For the full list of standings, click here.

When did the 2022 Tour Championship begin?

The 2022 Tour Championship began on Thursday, Aug. 25 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. It is taking place at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

What channel is the 2022 Tour Championship on?

The 2022 Tour Championship is broadcast by NBC and Golf Channel.

Most of Saturday’s and Sunday’s action will be featured on NBC. The final two rounds will be featured on Golf Channel.

Here are the dates and times for Saturday’s and Sunday’s coverage:

Saturday, Aug. 27: 1-2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 2:30-7 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, Aug. 28: 12-1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 1:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC

The tournament can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as ESPN+.

Tee times for Round 3

As we know, the tournament is being played in pairs, based on the FedEx Cup Playoffs standings.

Here are the notable tee times and groups for the third round of the tournament:

Round 3

1:43 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:05 p.m. ET: Aaron Wise, Sepp Straka

2:16 p.m. ET: Tom Hoge, Cameron Young

2:27 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

2:38 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

2:49 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

3:00 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

For the complete set of tee times, click here.

2022 Tour Championship updated odds

After a commendable first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, Scottie Scheffler remains right where he started before the competition began – the favorite to win.

Here are all the updated odds after Round 1 and 2, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Scottie Scheffler: -141

Xander Schauffele: +175

Jon Rahm: +1400

Patrick Cantlay: +2800

Sungjae Im: +3300

Rory McIlroy: +5000

Joaquin Niemann: +8000

Cameron Young: +20000

Justin Thomas: +30000

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +30000

For the full list of odds, click here.

