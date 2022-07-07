2022 NHL Draft: Tracking every pick from first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The best young hockey players in the world are ready to cross the big stage.

The 2022 NHL Draft will take place over two days, beginning Thursday with the first round and continuing on Friday with Rounds 2-7. The Montreal Canadiens had the top overall selection and got to make it in their home arena, Bell Centre.

After Montreal, the New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers round out the top five. In all, 23 teams are entering the draft with a first-round pick, but organizations can still make deals to acquire a 2022 first-rounder. Just look at the Chicago Blackhawks, who acquired the No. 7 overall pick as part of a trade return from sending Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the full list of Thursday night’s draft order and every first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft:

First round