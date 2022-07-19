2022 NFL Training Camp: When do players report and their earnings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a whirlwind offseason and free agency period that saw countless players land in new cities and whirlwind unretirement by Tom Brady, all eyes are finally shifting to the upcoming season.

While the NFL is less than two months away from opening kickoff, players must first buckle up for training camp. The two-week long event is a chance for coaches and players to settle into the roster and ease into snaps after a long offseason.

Here’s all the information you need to follow the 2022 NFL training camp.

When is NFL training camp?

Rookies from the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders started reporting for camp on Monday. The rest of the league’s rookies are expected to report between July 18 and July 26, depending on their specific team schedule. The newcomers will be joined by veteran players between July 23 and July 26. Full-contact practice begins July 30 through Aug. 2.

Where is NFL training camp?

Teams typically host training camp in their city, however, it’s not always at their training facility. Plenty of teams will stick to their own facilities, but it’s not uncommon for some to head to nearby college facilities for a change of scenery.

As of now, two teams are confirmed to be traveling out of state for their training camps. The Carolina Panthers will travel just past state lines to Spartanburg, S.C. to train at Wofford College. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys will continue a 43-year tradition and travel to Southern California for their training camp.

How long is NFL training camp?

Training camp runs approximately two weeks long, ending just in time for each team’s first preseason games. Most teams kick off the preseason the week of August 11.

The Hall of Fame game, featuring the Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars, is the first game of the preseason on Aug. 4. Those two teams will continue their respective camp following the game.

Is NFL training camp mandatory?

Unlike NBA summer league which typically only features rookies and bench players early in their careers, the NFL training camp is an all-hands-on deck operation. All players -- regardless of experience or accolades -- are expected to report for camp.

How much do NFL players get fined for holding out on training camp?

In the past, players have skipped training camp as a bargaining chip to negotiate a contract or request a trade. Times have changed.

Skipping training camp comes at a hefty cost with players facing fines of $40,000 a day for players on a rookie contract and $50,000 a day for players on a veteran contract. Under the most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA), only players under rookie contracts are eligible for fine forgiveness or reduction.

Do NFL players get paid for training camp?

NFL players do get paid during training camp, but it’s not nearly enough to cover the expense of playing hookie for a day.

Under the current CBA, players receive a per-diem every day of preseason camp. For this season, first-year players receive $1,700 and returning players get $2,900.

What are the rules of NFL training camp?

The NFL has strict guidelines on how teams are expected to run training camp. Days one through three are no contact, followed by two days of helmet and light practice gear allowed. On the sixth day, teams are required to take a mandatory day off, before returning to fully padded practice.

From that point on, teams are allowed to treat practice as a game week. They’re also allowed to host joint practices to help generate a more realistic in-season environment.

Can fans watch NFL training camp?

Beginning on July 25, fans can watch extensive coverage of all 32 teams on the NFL Network. Many teams will also open practice to fans to attend in person.