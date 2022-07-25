2022 NFL training camp: Every player on the PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As training camps across the NFL get underway this week, some stars won’t be on the practice field.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Rams corner Jalen Ramsey and Bills corner Tre’Davious White headline a group of players who will be sidelined for the opening of camps due to injury. White is recovering from a torn ACL, Leonard from back surgery and Ramsey from shoulder surgery. As a result, they’ve each been placed on the PUP list.

Here’s what you need to know about the PUP list, as well as which players are currently on it:

What does the NFL PUP list mean?

The physically unable to perform (PUP) list is for players who are carrying football-related injuries entering training camp. Players on the PUP list are allowed to participate in meetings and use team facilities, but they can’t practice.

There’s no initial penalty for a player going on the PUP list, as they can be activated at any time during the preseason. However, once activated they cannot be returned to the PUP list.

If a player remains on the PUP list to begin the regular season they then become ineligible to practice or play in games for at least the first four weeks. A player on the PUP list counts against the 90-man roster during the preseason, but not the 53-man roster during the regular season.

After the first four weeks of the season, teams have the ability to utilize a 21-day window where a player on the PUP list can practice while still not counting against the 53-man roster. A team has until the end of that window to either activate the player, move them to injured reserve or release them.

What does the NFL NFI list mean?

The non-football injury (NFI) list acts similar to the PUP list, with the main difference being that it’s reserved for players who suffered an injury in a non-NFL setting. This includes rookies who are coming off football-related injuries suffered while in college, such as Lions wideout Jameson Williams who went down with a torn ACL in the national championship game.

Which NFL players are on the PUP and NFI lists?

Here’s a look at all of the players starting training camp on the PUP or NFI list:

Arizona Cardinals

TE Maxx Williams

Atlanta Falcons

LB Deion Jones

Baltimore Ravens

LB Tyus Bowser

RB Gus Edwards

RB J.K. Dobbins

CB Marcus Peters

LT Ronnie Stanley

S Ar’Darius Washington

Buffalo Bills

CB Tre’Davious White

Carolina Panthers

LB Shaq Thompson (likely to go on PUP list)

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Joe Bachie

G Alex Cappa

T La’el Collins

DE Khalid Kareem

S Brandon Wilson

Cleveland Browns

WR David Bell

Detroit Lions

CB Jerry Jacobs

DE Romeo Okwara

DE Josh Paschal

LB Natrez Patrick

WR Jameson Williams

Green Bay Packers

T David Bakhtiari

K Mason Crosby

RB Kylin Hill

DL Dean Lowry

G Elgton Jenkins

DL Hauati Pututau

LB Randy Ramsey

WR Dillon Stoner

WR Patrick Taylor

TE Robert Tonyan

WR Christian Watson

Las Vegas Raiders

DT Johnathan Hankins

Los Angeles Rams

CB Jalen Ramsey

LB Travin Howard

RB Kyren Williams

Indianapolis Colts

LB Darius Leonard

S Rodney McLeod

WR Michael Strachan

Kansas City Chiefs

CB Rashad Fenton

T Lucas Niang

WR Justyn Ross

T Prince Tega Wanogho

Miami Dolphins

CB Byron Jones

Minnesota Vikings

WR Blake Proehl

LB Ryan Connelly

New England Patriots

C David Andrews

CB Jonathan Jones

S Jabrill Peppers

RB James White

New Orleans Saints

DE Marcus Davenport

TE Dylan Soehner

WR Michael Thomas

New York Giants

TE Daniel Bellinger

New York Jets

T Mekhi Becton

T George Fant

DE Carl Lawson

G Dru Samia

TE C.J. Uzomah

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB Don Gardner

G Sadarius Hutcherson

Tennessee Titans

TE Tommy Hudson

LB Monty Rice

K Caleb Shudak