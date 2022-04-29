2022 NBA Playoffs: Round Two originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

First-round games are coming to a close, and it’s time for round two of the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors, Heat, Bucks, Celtics, 76ers, Suns and Mavericks have all claimed their spots in the second round, while Golden State’s opponent has yet to be determined. The Wolves and Grizzlies play their Game 6 on Friday, April 29 and Game 7 (if necessary) on Sunday, May 1.

In the midst of all this madness from round one coming to a close, the second round will begin on Sunday, May 1 as the Bucks take on the Celtics in Game 1.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

What is the schedule for the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs?

The second round will begin on Sunday, May 1.

The games fall in a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary). Meanwhile, Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) go to the lower seed.

The complete bracket is below:

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1: Sunday, May 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 3 at TBD

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at TBD

Game 4: Monday, May 9 at TBD

Game 5: Wednesday, May 11 at TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, May 13 at TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, May 15 at TBD (if necessary)

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at TBD

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 at TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, May 12 at TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, May 15 at TBD (if necessary)

Western Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at TBD

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 at TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, May 12 at TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, May 15 at TBD (if necessary)

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. Grizzlies (2) OR Timberwolves (7)

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3:

Game 4:

Game 5:

Game 6:

Game 7: