2022 NBA Playoffs: Round Two

First-round games are coming to a close, and it’s time for round two of the NBA playoffs.
The Warriors, Heat, Bucks, Celtics, 76ers, Suns and Mavericks have all claimed their spots in the second round, while Golden State’s opponent has yet to be determined. The Wolves and Grizzlies play their Game 6 on Friday, April 29 and Game 7 (if necessary) on Sunday, May 1.
In the midst of all this madness from round one coming to a close, the second round will begin on Sunday, May 1 as the Bucks take on the Celtics in Game 1.
Here’s everything you need to know about the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs:
What is the schedule for the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs?
The second round will begin on Sunday, May 1.
The games fall in a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary). Meanwhile, Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) go to the lower seed.
The complete bracket is below:
Eastern Conference
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks
Game 1: Sunday, May 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC
Game 2: Tuesday, May 3 at TBD
Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at TBD
Game 4: Monday, May 9 at TBD
Game 5: Wednesday, May 11 at TBD (if necessary)
Game 6: Friday, May 13 at TBD (if necessary)
Game 7: Sunday, May 15 at TBD (if necessary)
No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers
Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at TBD
Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 at TBD (if necessary)
Game 6: Thursday, May 12 at TBD (if necessary)
Game 7: Sunday, May 15 at TBD (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks
Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT
Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET
Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at TBD
Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 at TBD (if necessary)
Game 6: Thursday, May 12 at TBD (if necessary)
Game 7: Sunday, May 15 at TBD (if necessary)
No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. Grizzlies (2) OR Timberwolves (7)
