2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule: How to Watch

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again.

There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.

Furthermore, the "Manningcast," an alternative broadcast starring Peyton and Eli Manning, will be back for a second season.

Here is a look at the entire 2022 MNF slate:

2022 Monday Night Football Schedule

Week 1

September 12: Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Week 2

Game 1

September 19: Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills

Time: 7:15

TV Channel: ESPN

Game 2

September 19: Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 8:30

TV Channel: ABC

Week 3

September 26: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Week 4

October 2: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Week 5

October 10: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN

Week 6

October 17: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN

Week 7

October 24: Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Week 8

October 31: Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Week 9

November 7: Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Week 10

November 14: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN

Week 11

November 21: San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN

Week 12

November 28: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN

Week 13

December 5: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Week 14

December 12: New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Week 15

December 19: Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Week 16

December 26: Los Angeles Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts

Time: 8:15

TV Channel: ESPN

Week 17

January 2: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 8:30

TV Channel: ESPN

There is no Monday Night Football contest scheduled for Week 18.