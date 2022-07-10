2022 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters Rounded Out With Pitchers, Reserves

MLB All-Star Game: Rosters rounded out with pitchers, reserves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Baseball’s top talents are going to Hollywood.

The complete 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced on Sunday with the reveal of pitchers and reserves. Position player starters were revealed on Friday.

While starters were selected using fan voting, the remaining All-Stars were named using the player ballot and input from the Commissioner’s Office. Another wrinkle that comes into play is each MLB team must have at least one selection for each All-Star Game.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s a look at the players from each league who will be heading to Dodger Stadium following Sunday’s selection show:

AL and NL All-Star pitchers

Here are the pitchers for each league broken down by starters and relievers:

American League starting pitchers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Nestor Cortes Jr., New York Yankees

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Martin Perez, Texas Rangers

Paul Blackburn, Oakland A’s

American League relievers

Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

Jorge Lopez, Baltimore Orioles

National League starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

National League relievers

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks

Each league’s starting pitcher for the All-Star Game will be announced on Monday, July 18, a day before the Midsummer Classic takes place.

AL and NL All-Star reserves

Here are the backup position players for each league:

American League

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Catcher: Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

Second base: Luis Arráez, Minnesota Twins

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Shortstop: Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

Third base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Outfield: George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays

Outfield: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Outfield: Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

Outfield: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Outfield: Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

National League

Designated hitter: William Contreras, Atlanta Braves

Catcher: Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

First base: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

First base: C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies

Second base: Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Third base: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Outfield: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Outfield: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Outfield: Starling Marte, New York Mets

Outfield: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

AL and NL All-Star starters

For those who need a reminder of who the All-Star starters are:

American League

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Third base: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Second base: Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Third base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Designated hitter: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

MLB All-Star special selections

Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols and Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera were named All-Stars under the “special selection” designation.