2022 Frozen Four: How to Watch, TV Info, Matchups

Four of the top college hockey teams in the nation are shipping up to Boston with a championship on the line.

After two rounds of regional play, the Frozen Four is all that’s left of this year’s NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. Three top seeds took care of business in the regionals to advance, while another program is still alive after pulling off an upset.

Michigan, which has the most national titles in Division I history with nine, earned the top overall seed in this year’s tournament and won the Midwest Regional. Next up for the Wolverines is Denver, which won the West Regional and is chasing its ninth championship.

The other half of the bracket features a North Star State showdown. Minnesota put together two impressive wins in the Northeast Regional, knocking out defending champion UMass and the regional’s top seed, Western Michigan. The five-time national champs’ next tilt will be against Minnesota State, which reached its second straight Frozen Four by winning the East Regional as the top seed.

With two of the country’s most storied programs and two intrastate rivals facing off, fans are in for two highly anticipated matchups. Here’s how you can check out the Frozen Four, along with the national championship game:

Where is the 2022 Men’s Frozen Four?

The 2022 Final Four will be played at TD Garden in Boston.

This is Boston’s eighth time hosting the NCAA men’s hockey championship. The city last hosted it in 2015 when Providence beat Boston University in the title game.

When is the 2022 Men’s Frozen Four?

The Men’s Frozen Four matchups will be played on Thursday, April 7:

Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m. ET

Minnesota State vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. ET

How can I watch the 2022 Men’s Frozen Four?

Both Frozen Four games will air on ESPN2. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN App.

When is the national championship game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament?

The national championship game will be played on Saturday, April 9, at 8 p.m. ET. That contest will also be broadcast on ESPN2.

What are the betting odds for the 2022 Men’s Frozen Four?

Michigan is favored to take home the 2022 title, leading the pack with +170 odds, according to our partner, PointsBet. Minnesota State has the second-best odds at +255, while Denver and Minnesota are tied for third with +350 odds.

