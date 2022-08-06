2022 Citi Open tennis tournament: Semifinals results, how to watch the finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Things are wrapping up at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center and the coronation of a men’s and women’s champion is only one day away.

The ATP and WTA hardcourt event is on the verge of its conclusion after four exciting semifinal matches on Saturday between Kaia Kanepi and Daria Saville, as well as Liudmila Samsonova and Xiyu Wang on the women’s side. And on the men’s side, the matches included Nick Kyrgios and Mikael Ymer, and finally Andrey Rublev and Yoshihito Nishioka.

Here’s how the semifinals turned out for the women’s and men’s singles, as well as what we can expect for Sunday’s final:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Who won the Citi Open women’s semifinals?

The women’s semifinals took place on Saturday, Aug. 6 and resulted in wins for World No. 37 Kaia Kanepi and World No. 60 Liudmila Samsonova.

For the first semifinal, Estonian tennis star Kaia Kanepi battled Australia’s Daria Saville and clinched a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Finals Bound! @KanepiKaia defeats Saville in straight sets 6-3,6-1 to book her spot in the D.C final! #CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/GS4GHWEev7 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 6, 2022

During the second semifinal, Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova took on China’s Xiyu Wang and secured the win with a 6-1, 6-1.

Who will be competing in the Citi Open women’s finals?

Kanepi and Samsonova will face off for the Citi Open final Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Kanepi is seeking her first title in nine years and Samsonova is seeking her second WTA singles title.

How can I watch the Citi Open women’s finals?

The 2022 Citi Open women’s finals will be shown on the tennis channel. You can stream the match on tennischannel.com, fuboTV or the Tennis Channel App.

Who won the Citi Open men’s semifinals?

The men’s semifinals took place on Saturday as well, and resulted in wins for World No. 45 Nick Kyrgios and World No. 98 Yoshihito Nishioka.

For the first semifinal, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios faced Sweden’s Mikael Ymer and clinched a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory. Ymer took the first set while 2019 champion Kyrgios took the second set, though he struggled to get through Ymer's serve. Kyrgios clinched the third set with a passing forehand winner to break for a 5-3 edge.

During the second semifinal, Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka took on Russia’s Andrey Rublev and secured the win with a 6-3, 6-4. Nishioka beat out top seed Rublev in an unexpected final.

Who will be competing in the Citi Open men’s finals?

Kyrgios and Nishioka will face off for the Citi Open final Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

Nishioka will be competing for his second ATP singles title against 2019 champion Kyrgios.

How can I watch the Citi Open men’s finals?

The 2022 Citi Open men’s finals will be shown on the tennis channel. You can stream the match on tennischannel.com, fuboTV or the Tennis Channel App.