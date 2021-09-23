2021 Thursday Night Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A year after winning the NFC East and taking it to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs before a heartbreaking loss, Washington got the honor of hosting the first Thursday Night Football game in Week 2 of the NFL season.

With an added week to the schedule, Thursday Night Football won't mark the start of the 2021 festivities like it did last season. Instead, it began with Washington's Week 2 marquee matchup against the New York Giants. That divisional bout, which Washington won in dramatic fashion, kicked off the loaded 15-game Thursday night schedule this season.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host a Thursday night game of their own in Miami. Buffalo travels south to New Orleans for a big, late-season tilt on Thanksgiving. A battle of the last two No. 1 picks occurs in Week 4 when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona plays host to the Packers in Week 8. A potential thriller between the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 15 is another one that stands out as one of the most exciting games not only of the Thursday night slate, but the entire year.

Thursday Night Football games, long the least interesting of the NFL's primetime games year after year, have more juice this season with a schedule loaded with can't-miss matchups.

Here's the full TNF schedule:

Week 2

September 16: Washington Football Team 30, New York Giants 29

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Week 3

September 23: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Week 4

September 30: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Week 5

October 7: Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 6

October 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 7

October 21: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 8

October 28: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 9

November 4: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 10

November 11: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 11

November 18: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 12 -- Thanksgiving

Here is the full, three-game Thanksgiving day slate on Thursday, November 25:

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, FOX

4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, CBS

8:20 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, NBC

Week 13

December 2: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 14

December 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 15

December 16: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 16

December 23: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network