2021 Ryder Cup: How to watch, stream info, tee times originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The PGA Tour may be over for 2021, but the competition is just ramping up.

The top golfers from the United States and Europe will once again go head-to-head this weekend in the 43rd Ryder Cup. The tournament was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it three years since the inter-continental event took place.

Americans dominated the tour and the Olympics this year. Can they cap off 2021 with a win over their European counterparts?

Here is the TV info, rosters and more for the 2021 Ryder Cup:

When does the Ryder Cup start this year?

The Ryder Cup begins Friday, Sept. 24, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis. Whistling Straits hosted the PGA Championship in 2004, 2007 and 2015, but 2021 is the first year the course will host the Ryder Cup.

What channel is the Ryder Cup on TV?

Live Ryder Cup coverage begins with Friday morning at 7 a.m. ET on Golf Channel and goes through 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s coverage begins on Golf Channel at 7 a.m. ET before moving to NBC at 8 a.m. ET. Sunday’s final round coverage is on NBC starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will join the Golf Channel coverage as part of a new “Global Talents Partnership” with Comcast NBCUniversal.

Ryder Cup streaming information

The event can be streamed on Peacock, NBC.com, GolfChannel.com, RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup app.

Can fans attend the 2021 Ryder Cup?

Spectators will be welcomed to Whistling Straits for the Ryder Cup. Tickets sold through the PGA of America are sold out, but tickets are available through PrimeSport.

Gates open at 7 a.m. ET on Friday and Saturday, while they open at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

How does the Ryder Cup work?

There are three different formats used in the Ryder Cup: four-ball, foursome and singles. Each format will be scored using the match play system, which scores each hole as opposed to the total number of strokes across 18 holes.

Friday and Saturday competition is played with four-ball and foursome matches with the home captain selecting the order. In four-ball, each side has a two-man team in a given match and each competitor plays their own ball. Whichever golfer has the lowest score on a hole secures a point for their team. In foursome, players on a two-man team take alternating shots. Whichever duo combines for the lowest score on a hole secures a point for their team.

The final round of competition is played in a singles format. Twelve singles matches will take place with each golfer facing a member of the opposing team head to head.

In all, there are 28 matches and the first team to reach 14.5 points takes home the trophy.

Who is playing in the Ryder Cup 2021?

There are 12 golfers on each side for the 2021 Ryder Cup. For Team USA, there were six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks. For Team Europe, there were nine automatic qualifiers and three captain’s picks.

Here are the captains, automatic qualifiers and Captain’s picks for each squad:

The U.S. boasts strong talent that has earned some of the sport’s top prizes this year. Cantlay secured his first career FedEx Cup after winning the final two PGA Tour events, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship. Morikawa also won the British Open and Schauffele won a gold medal while representing Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Going back slightly further, three U.S. golfers -- Morikawa, DeChambeau and Johnson -- swept the majors in 2020.

The European roster isn’t too shabby, either. Rahm finished second in the FedEx Cup standings and is surrounded by eight more returning Ryder Cup competitors from his continent.

When do Ryder Cup pairings come out?

Ryder Cup tee times and pairings are expected to be announced Thursday afternoon.

What are the Ryder Cup tee times in 2021?

Ryder Cup tee times for foursome and four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday are split between morning and afternoon. The four morning tee times are 8:05, 8:21, 8:37 and 8:53 a.m. ET. The afternoon tee times for the Ryder Cup are 1:10, 1:26, 1:42 and 1:58 p.m. ET.

The tee times for Sunday’s single matches are 12:04, 12:15, 12:26, 12:37, 12:48, 12:59, 1:10, 1:21, 1:32, 1:43, 1:54 and 2:05 p.m. ET.

Who is the favorite to win the 2021 Ryder Cup?

Team USA is a -190 favorite to come out victorious, while Team Europe has +190 odds, according to our partner, PointsBet. A draw, which has happened twice in tournament history, has +1200 odds. Should the event end in a draw, Europe would hold onto the cup since it is the returning champion.

The U.S. owns a 26-14-2 all-time record in the Ryder Cup. Europe has dominated recent history, though, winning four of the last five tournaments. The two teams have alternated wins at tournaments held on American soil since 1987, with each side winning five competitions.

Will there be a Ryder Cup in 2022?

With the 2020 edition being postponed to 2021, the following Ryder Cup will be held in 2023 and continue to be slated for odd-numbered years. The competition will return to Europe at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy.

