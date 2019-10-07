2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite: Amanda McGrory

Amanda McGrory is a three-time Chicago Marathon champion with back-to-back victories in 2007 and 2008 and another in 2010.

Name: Amanda McGrory

Country of Origin: U.S.A.

Standout Race: McGrory was second in 2009, just two seconds behind her University of Illinois teammate, Tatyana McFadden, third again in 2016 behind McFadden and Schär, and second in 2017 behind McFadden in a photo finish (they clocked identical times, both under the course record). She struggled home in 2018, finishing 13th. Prior to last year, McFadden and McGrory had won every Chicago Marathon since 2007 (McGrory made her Chicago Marathon debut in 2007 as a 21-year-old).

More About Amanda McGrory: McGrory became paralyzed at age 5 due to an inflammed spinal cord, also known as Transverse Myelitis. She began her athletic career at the University of Illinois-Champagne as a basketball player as well as a track and field athlete. McGrory went on to participate in the last three Paralympic Games, earning a total of seven medals in five different events.