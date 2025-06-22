‘Spectacular military success': Watch President Trump's message following U.S. bombings in Iran

President Trump delivered an Address to the Nation Saturday night after he announced in a Truth Social post the U.S. bombed three locations in Iran.

The post described bombings on the nuclear facilities Fordo, Natanz and Ishafan.

Giving his speech from the White House, the president called the airstrikes a "spectacular military success."

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," Trump said.

The president went on to say the three nuclear facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated."

Trump called Iran the "bully of the Middle East," saying they have been "killing our people" and that hundreds of thousands around the world have died as a result of their hate.

The president warned Iran to make peace in order to avoid additional attacks.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said.

Trump said there are targets left in Iran that would be easier to attack than those already hit. He added most of the remaining targets could be taken out in a "matter of minutes."

"If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill," Trump said.

Also in his speech, Trump congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying they worked as a team.

"We've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel," Trump said.

He also extended a thank you to the Americans involved in the operation Saturday night, including those who flew the planes and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine.

Trump said there will be a press conference at the Pentagon tomorrow at 7 a.m. with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Gen. Caine.

The president concluded his speech by thanking God.

"God bless the Middle East, God bless Israel and God bless America."