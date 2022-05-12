Severe Storms Could Fire Friday in Illinois, but Don't Cancel Plans Yet. Here's Why

With all of the hot and humid air lingering around the Chicago area this week, thunderstorms could potentially fire up in the afternoon hours on Friday, but don’t go canceling your evening plans just yet.

The warm air mass that has been leading to record temperatures and heat indices in the 90s and 100s has been hanging over the area throughout the week, and forecast models show that it will likely stick around for one more day Friday, leading to more warm temperatures and humid conditions throughout the area.

During the afternoon hours Friday, a strong line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop to the west of the NBC 5 viewing area, and radar images show a good potential level of organization to the storms.

As they approach the area however, high pressure and warm air in place will act as a dome, inhibiting the thunderstorms’ ability to vertically develop.

During the Friday afternoon event, storms that approach from the west should significantly weaken as they encounter the air mass that is still parked over the Chicago area.

All things must come to an end however, and that air mass will finally be dislodged this weekend, bringing cooler air and the chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Some thunderstorms could develop as the air begins to cool on Saturday, and Sunday could see the arrival of a rapidly-moving system from the west as a more-normal pattern of weather makes its return to the Midwest.