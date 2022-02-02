School Closings: Numerous Chicago-Area Schools Close, Switch to E-Learning Due to Winter Storm

For the most up-to-date information on school closures, please visit this link to the Emergency Closing Center.

As the winter storm barreling through the Midwest overnight continues into Wednesday, numerous Chicago-area public and private schools have canceled classes or announced switched to remote learning for the day.

According to the latest updates from the Emergency Closing Center website, numerous districts have announced that they will either fully cancel classes or move to e-learning as a result of the severe weather.

Here is a full list of the schools that have announced closures.

Chicago Public Schools announced that all in-person classes will be in session Wednesday, though no decision has been reached on Thursday classes.

ALERT: CPS schools will be open for all students on Wednesday, February 2. We will provide an update on classes for Thursday, February 3, as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/iqk3nFtdRb — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) February 2, 2022

The following schools or districts did not announce full closures, but have switched to online learning Wednesday: District #105 in La Grange, District #158, Schrum School and Hoover Elementary School in Calumet City, District #210 in Lemont, District #212 and #83 in Franklin Park, District #230 in Orland Park, District #91 in Forest Park, Forest Ridge School District 142 in Oak Forest, Prairie-hills Elementary School in Markham, District #68 in Woodridge, District #86 in Hinsdale, District #87 in Glen Ellyn, The Waldorf School Of DuPage in Warrenville, District #201 in Minooka, District #1 in Momence, District #308 in Oswego, District #88 in Plano, Thea Bowman Leadership Academy in Gary, Tri-creek School Corporation in Lowell and District #17 in Channahon.

District #113 in Highland Park, which includes high schools in both Highland Park and Deerfield, have announced just two-hour delays, as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Among private schools, most have announced closures, though Alphonsus Academy and Plato Academy have just announced delays thus far.

School districts like #168 and #169 have already announced closures Thursday ahead of the heavy snow expected to continue overnight and into the morning hours, according to the latest forecasts.

Crown Point Community School Corporation, as well as schools in Steger and Peotone, have announced similar closures.

Several other colleges, daycares and government buildings across the Chicago area have announced they will close for the day or switch to working remotely.