Scattered Strong Storms Develop as Weather System Moves Into Chicago Area

A storm system is beginning to make its way into the Chicago area Wednesday, bringing with it scattered strong thunderstorms, gusty winds and even some hail in some locations.

According to the National Weather Service, the western and northwestern suburbs of Chicago will be under the biggest threat for strong storms through the early evening hours. Winds of up to 50 miles per hour are possible with some of the storms, along with brief downpours.

One line of storms sparked a special weather statement, with storms tracking to the northeast at 35 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon. Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook and Orland Park were among the communities potentially impacted by the storms, which are stretching from Sugar Grove to Oswego.

Kane, Kendall, Grundy, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties could all see storms by early evening, according to current forecast models.

The storm system is expected to bring rain to the area through the overnight hours and into Thursday, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will likely reach into the 60s by Thursday, and will stay there through the early part of the weekend.

Several more opportunities for rain are also in the forecast before a new system clears that front out from the region by Saturday.